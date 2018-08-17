Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Infinera by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,247,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Infinera to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Infinera stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.25. Infinera Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.