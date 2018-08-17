Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,493,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 25.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 29.9% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 46,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ WETF opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.