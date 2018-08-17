VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

CSA opened at $50.45 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

