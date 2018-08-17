Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $830,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,550 shares of company stock worth $31,639,596 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “$83.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Barclays set a $103.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

