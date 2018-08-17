Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,488,577,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 184,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter worth $84,087,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KLR Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.61.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $133.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.95. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

