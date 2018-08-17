Virta Unique Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.00 (VUC)

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Virta Unique Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Virta Unique Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Virta Unique Coin has a total market cap of $16,156.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virta Unique Coin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014216 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003935 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Profile

Virta Unique Coin (CRYPTO:VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,019,400 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin. Virta Unique Coin’s official website is www.virtauniquecoin.com.

Virta Unique Coin Coin Trading

Virta Unique Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virta Unique Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virta Unique Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virta Unique Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virta Unique Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.