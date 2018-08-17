Visa Inc (V) Holdings Trimmed by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $6,393,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

V opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.