Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. CVS Health accounts for about 3.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,355,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,102,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,382 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,868,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,322,000 after acquiring an additional 235,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,875 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

