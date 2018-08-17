VIVO (VIVO) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $395,839.00 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,581.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.04812248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.25 or 0.09099744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00934455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.01513213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00219159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.02334573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00318172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000424 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 3,333,260 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,260 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

