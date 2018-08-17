VTG (VT9) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

VTG (ETR:VT9) has been given a €53.00 ($60.23) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.75 ($63.35).

VTG stock opened at €54.50 ($61.93) on Wednesday. VTG has a 52 week low of €29.05 ($33.01) and a 52 week high of €50.70 ($57.61).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

