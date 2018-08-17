Walmart (WMT) Given Hold Rating at Loop Capital

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,717. Walmart has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

