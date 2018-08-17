Wedbush Comments on Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 75.07% and a negative net margin of 515.00%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $40,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,256,945.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at $12,347,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $473,518. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,165,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

