Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

8/10/2018 – Illumina was given a new $372.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

7/31/2018 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Illumina had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $345.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $280.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Illumina had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $330.00.

7/17/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $272.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.88. 1,772,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $189.15 and a one year high of $341.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,019.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total transaction of $3,313,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

