Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MRC Global (MRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MRC Global (NYSE: MRC):

8/3/2018 – MRC Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, MRC Global’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported mixed second-quarter 2018 results. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. However, revenues surpassed the same by 0.6%. MRC Global perceives that higher end-market demand, potential business contracts and stronger project activity will boost its near-term revenues. Nevertheless, the company’s debt burden is mounting over time. Also, rising LIFO related expenses might continue to dent earnings in the quarters ahead. Escalating cost of sales has also become a major cause of worry for MRC Global. However, the company is poised to boost its profitability on the back of disciplined cost-control moves and inventory investments on high margin products.”

8/3/2018 – MRC Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – MRC Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – MRC Global is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – MRC Global was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/2/2018 – MRC Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2018 – MRC Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MRC Global Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

