Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $52.38 Million Position in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Textron were worth $52,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.27. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other Textron news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $5,551,398.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,983,157.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $447,069.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,209 shares of company stock worth $9,035,968 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

