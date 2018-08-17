Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $49,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 366,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 463.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66,616 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on Hillenbrand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 4.04%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

