Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 131,381 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $54,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 137.7% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 2,878,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,036 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 255.4% during the first quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 767,356 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,069,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after acquiring an additional 686,560 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,397,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 643,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,889,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,759,000 after acquiring an additional 629,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $457,046.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,098,458.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $1,860,029. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

