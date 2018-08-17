Wendys (WEN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Bank of America

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Argus reduced their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

Get Wendys alerts:

WEN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. 161,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Wendys has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $18.59.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 571,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 76,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.