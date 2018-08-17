WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Equinor ASA (EQNR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Equinor ASA comprises 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

