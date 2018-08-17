WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $614,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

