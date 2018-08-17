WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 31,918 Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Hotel Properties makes up 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,315,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189,786 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,080,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,152,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,940,000.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHO shares. BTIG Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

