Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Shares Down 8.1%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s share price fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.32. 3,984,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,963,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.92 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,221,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,552,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,420 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,042,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $17,605,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

