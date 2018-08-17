Whitecap Resources (WCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 1153314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “c$9.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$436.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$345.60 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, insider Thanh Chan Kang acquired 4,295 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,796.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 12,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$105,600.00. Insiders have bought 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $325,299 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

