Wingstop Inc (WING) Receives $53.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other Wingstop news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $583,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 15,155.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 938,446 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,830,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after buying an additional 492,786 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,932,000 after buying an additional 293,311 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.