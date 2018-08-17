Wink (WINK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $15.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wink has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wink Coin Profile

WINK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

