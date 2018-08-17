WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRW. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.25) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 236.47 ($3.02).

Shares of MRW opened at GBX 262.90 ($3.35) on Monday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.40 ($3.25).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

