Wolfe Research Downgrades Avangrid (AGR) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avangrid from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.07. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 343.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,109,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,702,000 after acquiring an additional 859,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $18,368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 75.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 88.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 311,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avangrid by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

