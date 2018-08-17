Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opus Bank (OPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Opus Bank reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPB shares. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Opus Bank by 186.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. Opus Bank has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

