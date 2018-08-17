Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opus Bank (OPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Opus Bank reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPB shares. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Opus Bank by 186.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. Opus Bank has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

