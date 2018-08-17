Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Stratasys posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,216 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stratasys by 3,143.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 597,686 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Stratasys by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 824,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after acquiring an additional 352,211 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,439. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.