Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report $5.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $5.99 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $2.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $20.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 million to $21.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $59.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.41. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 624.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,224.30%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 399,100 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 522,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.