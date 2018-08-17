Zacks: Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,001. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814,806 shares during the quarter. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned 4.96% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

