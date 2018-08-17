Zacks: Analysts Expect USD Partners LP (USDP) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow USD Partners.

Several research firms have issued reports on USDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE USDP remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 73,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 150,499 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 96,933 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

