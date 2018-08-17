Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. 159,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75. Watsco has a 1-year low of $141.61 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 105.84%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.