Zacks: Analysts Set $32.75 Price Target for SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,741. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 9.30%. sell-side analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hontz sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $67,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,355.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael X. Mcbride acquired 1,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,425 shares in the company, valued at $176,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 719.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

