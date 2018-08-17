Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLCM. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.48.

In other news, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $49,461.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,587.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLCM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 258,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.45. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

