Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iPic Entertainment.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.97. iPic Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

