Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $241.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $214.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $947.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.87 million to $953.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $7,986,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,565,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,317 shares of company stock valued at $36,053,255. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after buying an additional 850,905 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,773,000 after buying an additional 173,889 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 351,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,630.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 127,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $234.51. 144,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,454. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.50 and a 12-month high of $248.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

