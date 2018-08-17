Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc (WK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Workiva posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NYSE WK traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 19,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,165. Workiva has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Workiva by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 138,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

