Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California Inc (BANC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. FIG Partners raised shares of Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 274,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $5,480,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period.

BANC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 245,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,939. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

