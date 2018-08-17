Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) to Post $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. Mellanox Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

MLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays set a $103.00 price objective on Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $90.45.

In other news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,550 shares of company stock valued at $31,639,596. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

