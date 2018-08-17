Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. New Senior Investment Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Senior Investment Group.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 956,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,571. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.49. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

