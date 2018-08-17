Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Gula bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,310 shares of company stock worth $614,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after buying an additional 1,210,436 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,971,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,235,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,589,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,250,000 after buying an additional 1,485,871 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,742,000 after buying an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,245,000 after buying an additional 891,789 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 69,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.