Zacks: Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Dover Motorsports an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of DVD stock remained flat at $$2.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.16. Dover Motorsports has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.67%. research analysts forecast that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover Motorsports (DVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.