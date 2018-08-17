Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Five Point (FPH) to Sell

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Five Point to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Five Point in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Five Point stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of -0.24. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 122.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. equities analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

