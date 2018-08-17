Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medley Capital (MCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Separately, National Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Medley Capital in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NYSE MCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,185. Medley Capital has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. sell-side analysts predict that Medley Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medley Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medley Capital by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Medley Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

