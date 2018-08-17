Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rite Aid (RAD) to Sell

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rite Aid lagged the industry in the past three months owing to a chain of events that included lower-than-expected earnings for first-quarter fiscal 2019, a trimmed fiscal 2019 outlook and the recent termination of its pending merger with Albertsons. While the company announced a series of strategies to operate as a standalone entity, these do not fully address the many problems that the company has been trying to fix for a long time. Further, the company’s recently slashed outlook, in response to the unfavorable trends in the generic drug market, has hit investor sentiments hard. The company revealed that the generic drug purchasing efficiencies are likely to be $80 million lower than the estimation in its initial guidance. Additionally, we cannot ignore the M&A activities in the healthcare industry, which can be a serious threat to Rite Aid. Estimates for the fiscal second quarter remain stable ahead of earnings release.”

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAD. Cowen downgraded shares of Rite Aid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

RAD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 117,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,304,957. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Rite Aid had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,310,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 813,790 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,604,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,936 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 13,514,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 11.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,863,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 812,530 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.