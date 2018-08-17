Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SGS (SGSOY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SGS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

SGS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.86. SGS has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Minerals Services; Oil, Gas, & Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

