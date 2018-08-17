Zacks: Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Phoenix New Media an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FENG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Phoenix New Media from $7.60 to $8.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE FENG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,743. The company has a market cap of $320.47 million, a PE ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 1.67. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

