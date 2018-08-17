Zacks: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC remained flat at $$25.80 during trading on Thursday. 46,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TTEC has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $349.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

