Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $27,273.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000805 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

